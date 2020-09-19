Watch: The art of an all-day art-a-thon









Searching for new ways to share art during the pandemic, Public Space One decided to reinvent the telethon — raising money like old-fashioned telethons, but also celebrating the work of the artists it collaborates with.

PS1 Director John Engelbrecht said that for the 24-hour event, artists were asked to “share inside your studio, or share some experiment you’re working on, or share something that is time-based and durational and not necessarily a finished product.”

The PS1 Autumnal Equinox Art-a-Thon will be streamed on its website (publicspaceone.com) starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 19. Parts of the Art-a-Thon will also be streamed on Instagram Live.

“Fun, experimental, generous,” are three words Engelbrecht used to describe the event.









