Video premiere: Anthony Worden and the Illiterati, “That Don’t Make Me Feel Good”

Posted on by Genevieve Trainor
Anthony Worden and the Illiterati//Asi Asi (Chicago)//Penny Peach

Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m., Gabe's, Iowa City, $10


Video still

Ahead of what promises to be a slow burn of a show to warm a chilly February night (tonight, Friday, Feb. 25 at Gabe’s), Iowa City’s Anthony Worden and the Illiterati dropped a new video yesterday morning that’s all sludge and precision and genre-bending chewy goodness. This live recording of “That Don’t Make Me Feel Good” will, definitely, make you feel good, as it spirals off into a jam sesh that carries you through a paradoxically earthy psychedelia. And the visuals are on point, with the always dapper Worden & crew rocking a color palette that perfectly complements the sparse but gorgeous wood and white and green of the background locale.

It’s that locale that’s the really exciting bit: This is the first video released from a new studio in West Liberty, the Vault. Helmed by IC stalwart Dan Miller (No Touching Sessions; MAAAZE), this old converted 1800s bank is smack in the downtown area of the small city just southeast down Highway 6 from Iowa City. This video is a fantastic intro for it, highlighting the beauty of the old space as well as the phenomenal way the sound thrums through.

The video was produced by Capel Howorth, with Miller and Pete Mullaney on videography. Mullaney edited, Howorth mixed and Avery Moss mastered, with general assistance on the project as a whole from Elly Hofmaier (Penny Peach Jr.). It’ll be exciting to see what else new comes out of this space!


