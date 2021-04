What began as an idea two friends had in May 2020 for a “pandemic project” has now begun its second season. In the “No Touching Sessions,” Crystal Sherman and Dan Miller use the stage at Gabe’s to create a virtual concert experience, giving local artists a new outlet for their music and viewers an opportunity to see performances in the comfort and socially distanced safety of their homes.









