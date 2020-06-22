Two more long-term care facilities in Linn County with COVID-19 outbreaks are now considered recovered







Two more long-term care facilities in Linn County have recovered from outbreaks of COVID-19, Linn County Public Health announced on Friday.

Living Center West and ManorCare Health Services, both in Cedar Rapids, have had no new cases for two consecutive incubation periods, or 28 days.

Living Center West had 81 residents and staff test positive for the virus. A total of 65 people recovered, and 16 residents died. At ManorCare, 51 residents and staff tested positive, 38 people recovered and 13 residents died.

“Residents of long term care facilities are at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19,” LCPH Director Pramod Dwivedi said in a news release. “We remind all of our community members to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community and to high risk individuals such as those living in long term care facilities.”

Linn County has had six total outbreaks at long-term care facilities. In addition to the two facilities that were deemed recovered last Friday, Heritage Specialty Care and Cottage Grove Place have also recovered.

Two outbreaks in Linn County are still considered ongoing.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting cases at Linn Manor Care Center and Willow Gardens Care Center, both of which are in Marion.

• Linn Manor: 39 confirmed cases among residents/staff, 33 have recovered • Willow Gardens: 19 confirmed cases among residents/staff, 8 have recovered

There are 31 total ongoing outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state, according to IDPH. No long-term care facilities in Johnson County are experiencing an outbreak.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, LCPH is reporting 1,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. A total of 949 people have recovered and 80 have died. The number of confirmed cases in the county continues to increase daily but no new deaths have been reported since June 5.

Community spread continues to be the largest source of cases, followed by cases at long-term care facilities. Nearly half of the county’s cases are due to community spread, according to LCPH data.







