Track premiere: Traffic Death, ‘Crushed By Corpses’









Des Moines quartet Traffic Death is back with their third full-length release, Judas Curse Of The Iron Sabbath, due out next month on Sump Pump records. You can check out a review of the full album online or in our September issue, #298, on stands now. Track one, “The Fury,” is currently available to stream, and the album is available to pre-order from Sump Pump.

Today, Little Village is pleased to premiere the second release from that upcoming album: track three, “Crushed By Corpses.” If any one track could distill the vibe of this new record, it’s this one. It runs the gamut of influences, offering a taste of everything to come. Andrew Smeltzer, Brian Greenfield, Nate Phillips and Gordon Shumway have cemented their place on the Des Moines scene and in the world of hard, heavy thrash metal with tunes that grab you by the gut and drag you forward, relentlessly. “Crushed By Corpses” is exemplary of the band’s style and swagger.

<a href="https://sumppumprecords.bandcamp.com/album/judas-curse-of-the-iron-sabbath">"Judas Curse Of The Iron Sabbath by Traffic Death</a>









