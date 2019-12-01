This Week in the Village: Nov. 24-30







Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

West Liberty Police issue warning about counterfeit money circulating in the area

Published Monday, Nov. 25

On Sunday, the West Liberty Police Department issued a warning about counterfeit money possibly circulating in the area.

“A large sum of counterfeit United States currency was found in West Liberty [Saturday night],” the department said in a Facebook post. “One hundred dollar bills and fifty dollar bills were the only notes that were located. Local businesses and residents should exercise caution when accepting large bills, including twenty dollar bills.” Continue reading…

‘Don’t let this remarkable story ever die’: The Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building in Cedar Rapids is now open

Published Monday, Nov. 25

When his mother was growing up, she vowed she’d never marry a doctor, Peter Harris said. Lileah Furgerson was the daughter of a doctor, and knew the long hours they worked.

The audience at the dedication ceremony for the new Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris building laughed when Peter mentioned his mother’s vow. Lileah did, in fact, end up marrying a doctor: Percy Harris, the first black physician in Cedar Rapids. The couple was married for 63 years, and raised 12 children together. They were civil rights pioneers and important community leaders in Cedar Rapids. Continue reading…

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York and one of the wealthiest people in the world, announces he’s running for president

Published Monday, Nov. 25

Michael Bloomberg announced on Sunday he is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. The former three-term mayor of New York City has an estimated wealth of approximately $53 billion, making him the second billionaire seeking the Democratic nomination in this election cycle.

Bloomberg announced in an op-ed published in March by his own media company, Bloomberg LP, which includes Bloomberg News, that he would not run for president in 2020. Continue reading…

Sen. Rob Hogg leads walking tours to show impact of proposed Cargill rail yard as next rezoning vote looms

Published Tuesday, Nov. 26

Despite the Cedar Rapids City Council unanimously backing Cargill’s plans for a rail yard at its last meeting, Rompot residents aren’t giving up.

It’s likely the company will receive permission to build its rail yard, but the rezoning proposal must be voted on two more times before the change happens. The votes are scheduled for the next two city council meetings on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17; however, the council could choose to combine the two votes and approve the rezoning at its Dec. 3 meeting, which begins at noon at Cedar Rapids City Hall. Continue reading…

Two Iowans added as plaintiffs in class action lawsuit over Hy-Vee’s data breach

Published Tuesday, Nov. 26

Two Iowans have been added as plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit filed by customers who had their credit and debit card information stolen after using their cards at certain Hy-Vee stores. The lawsuit was originally filed in October on behalf of two customers, one in Illinois and one in Missouri, affected by Hy-Vee’s eight-month-long data breach.

The amended complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on Monday. Six more people have joined the original two plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which seeks compensation, damages and legal fees from the West Des Moines-based grocery store chain. Continue reading…

Gov. Reynolds: It would be ‘irresponsible not to’ appeal jury verdict that Terry Branstad violated state’s LGBTQ discrimination law

Published Wednesday, Nov. 27

Less than a week after a judge ruled a jury’s verdict, finding that former Iowa governor Terry Branstad had illegally discriminated against a gay state employee, was based on substantial evidence, current governor Kim Reynolds said it would be “irresponsible” not to appeal the verdict.

Reynolds made her remark while speaking to reporters, following the ceremonial pardoning of two turkeys at the governor’s mansion on Tuesday. Her decision to appeal the verdict was announced on Friday, Nov. 22. Continue reading…

Iowa’s Ride announces route for its inaugural cross-state event

Published Wednesday, Nov. 27

Iowa’s Ride, the new cross-state cycling event started by former RAGBRAI employees, announced the route for its inaugural ride on Wednesday.

When the event was first announced on Oct. 15, it was scheduled to take place at the same time as RAGBRAI — July 19-25, 2020 — and was supposed to cross Iowa from west to east, as RAGBRAI does. Exactly a month later, Iowa Ride’s organizers moved the event forward a week, July 12-18, and changed to an east-to-west route. Continue reading…

