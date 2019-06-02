This Week in the Village: May 26-June 1







Sen. Grassley applies for federal farm bailout money for the second time in six months

Published on Tuesday, May 28

Sen. Chuck Grassley wants a share of the $16 billion in federal aid to farms and other agricultural-based businesses the Trump administration announced last week, the Des Moines Register reported on Friday. The aid package includes $14.5 billion in direct payments to farmers, and Grassley, who co-owns a farm in Butler County with his son Robin, will apply for those federal dollars, a spokesperson for Iowa’s senior senator confirmed to the Register. Continue reading…

Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker will appear on Political Party Live

Published on Wednesday, May 29

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker will be the next two presidential candidates interviewed on the Political Party Live (PPL) podcast, PPL announced on Wednesday. Sanders will be interviewed by hosts Stacey Walker and Simeon Talley in Cedar Rapids, at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium on Friday, June 7. The following night, PPL will welcome Booker to its podcast, which is being recorded on the patio at Gene’s Bar at Graduate Iowa City on the Ped Mall. Continue reading…

Cultivate Hope Urban Farm’s farmers market opens for its second year, with new features and activities

Published on Wednesday, May 29

Cultivate Hope Market, the farmers market of Cultivate Hope Urban Farm in Cedar Rapids, will open for its second year on Thursday. Cultivate Hope, founded in 2012, was the first farm in Iowa started inside a city’s limits. Both the farm and the market are projects of Matthew 25. Continue reading…

Iowa City’s Dryad signs to Prosthetic Records

Published on Thursday, May 30

Black metal has come under much scrutiny lately not only due to its provocative and extreme nature, but also because of it’s occasional ties to antisemitic, white power and national socialist pockets of ideology. While these ideologies have frequently co-opted black metal’s intense and violent nature, lately, there has also been a strong opposition from within its fan base in the form of a growing number of anti-fascist black metal bands and fans who gain identity from their bold opposition to these unfortunate trademarks. Not one to sit this fight out, Iowa City is home to one of these bands. Continue reading…

Judge issues injunction blocking the state’s latest restriction on Planned Parenthood

Published on Thursday, May 30

A state district court judge issued a temporary injunction on Wednesday, blocking new regulations designed to prevent Planned Parenthood of the Heartland (PPH) from receiving government grants to provide sex education programs. PPH currently uses that grant money to provide sex education programs in 31 schools and 12 community-based, youth-service organizations across Iowa. Continue reading…

Ernst and Grassley claim Trump is cleared after Mueller’s comments

Published on Thursday, May 30

Iowa’s U.S. senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both issued written statements on Wednesday following Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s press conference. In his brief public remarks, Mueller stressed that his investigation found “Russian intelligence officers who were part of the Russian military launched a concerted attack on our political system.” Continue reading…

Transgender Iowans sue over state’s latest attempt to restrict Medicaid funding

Published on Friday, May 31

On Friday, the ACLU of Iowa filed a lawsuit in state district court on behalf of two transgender Iowans and the LGBTQ rights group One Iowa, that seeks to overturn the state’s ban on the use of Medicaid funds to pay for sex reassignment procedures deemed medically necessary by doctors. The ban was in a last-minute amendment to the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) budget bill that Iowa Senate Republicans introduced on the final day of this year’s legislative session. Continue reading…

