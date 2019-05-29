Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker will appear on Political Party Live







18 Shares

Political Party Live with Sen. Bernie Sanders Sinclair Auditorium, Coe College, Cedar Rapids — Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Political Party Live with Sen. Cory Booker Gene’s Bar, Iowa City — Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker will be the next two presidential candidates interviewed on the Political Party Live (PPL) podcast, PPL announced on Wednesday.

Sanders will be interviewed by hosts Stacey Walker and Simeon Talley in Cedar Rapids, at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium on Friday, June 7. The following night, PPL will welcome Booker to its podcast, which is being recorded on the patio at Gene’s Bar at Graduate Iowa City on the Ped Mall.

Both events begin 7 p.m., and seating is limited. Tickets for the two podcast recordings are free and available online.

Sanders and Booker will be the fifth and sixth presidential candidates, respectively, to appear on the PPL podcast. In February, Sen. Kamala Harris became the podcast’s first 2020 contender, and since then, Walker and Talley have also interviewed Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro.