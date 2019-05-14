Little Village magazine issue 264: May 14 – June 4, 2019

Step on up and strap in for Little Village issue 264. As Iowa’s largest amusement park opens for its 45th season, LV looks back at Adventureland’s history and its most iconic rides. Also inside: Modern Satanists are not your mother’s Satanists. A new documentary screening at FilmScene explores the Satanic Temple in all its trolling, trailblazing glory. Meanwhile, Prairie Pop covers the indie-rock jukebox musical that is Damon & Naomi’s career, Natalie Benway tackles one of the main issues that brings couples to sex therapy and Iowa City restaurant Mexico Lindo gets a review. Plus: Local album reviews and a preview of the Indie Star Book Festival.