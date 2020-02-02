This Week in the Village: Jan. 26-Feb. 1







Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Strong performances ground the chaos in ICCT’s ‘God of Carnage’

Published Monday, Jan. 27

“I believe in the God of carnage,” Alan Raleigh, played by Trent Yoder, says. The line echoes in the ears of Iowa City theater-goers as they watch seemingly civilized adults resort to childish, brutal hilarity.

The 2006 French play God of Carnage came, translated and then Americanized, to Broadway in 2009, winning a Tony Award for Best Play, among others. Iowa City Community Theatre opened it on Jan. 24 to an amused and unsettled audience. The play takes viewers on a journey that goes from domestic bliss to untethered chaos. Continue reading…

RAGBRAI’s 2020 route is one of its shortest yet

Published Monday, Jan. 27

The route for RAGBRAI 2020 was announced in Des Moines on Saturday night. As expected, this year’s route crosses northern Iowa, starting in Le Mars — the self-proclaimed “ice cream capital of the world” — and finishing when cyclists dip their wheels in the Mississippi at Clinton.

It’s one of the shortest routes in RAGBRAI history, only covering 420.2 miles. Continue reading…

Cedar Rapids Public Library to launch program aimed at improving health, nutrition in the community

Published Monday, Jan. 27

The Cedar Rapids Public Library (CRPL) wants to make getting and staying healthy a little bit easier. And in a few months, patrons will have access to nutrition classes, wellness equipment and other resources aimed at honing a healthy lifestyle.

The CRPL is one of two libraries at which the Iowa Department of Health is a launching a new program called “Harnessing the Power of Iowa’s Libraries.” (The other is the Perry Public Library in Dallas County.) The year-long project is being funded by a $50,000 grant the state health department received from the Telligen Community Initiative, a nonprofit that funds health-related projects in Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado. Continue reading…

Cedar Rapids Museum of Art celebrates its 125th anniversary with an exhibition of American and French impressionist painters

Published Tuesday, Jan. 28

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (CRMA) is kicking off its 125th anniversary with a new exhibition showcasing 19th century impressionist art.

“Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” will showcase the “complex relationship” between French impressionism in the late 1800s and the American interpretation of the style in the following decades. Continue reading…

Joni Ernst gleefully suggests the impeachment trial could hurt Joe Biden’s chances in the Iowa Caucus

Published Tuesday, Jan. 28

Sen. Joni Ernst attracted national attention on Monday night when she cheerfully suggested President Trump’s impeachment trial might damage Joe Biden in the Iowa Caucus.

“Those Democratic caucus-goers,” Ernst said, standing with a few other Republican senators, following hours of speeches by the president’s defense attorneys. “Will they be supporting pres– [sic] Vice President Biden at this point? Not certain about that.” Continue reading…

Walmart stores in Cedar Rapids and Marion will no longer be open 24 hours

Published Wednesday, Jan. 29

Those who go to Walmart to satisfy their 2 a.m. snack cravings or diaper needs will soon have to find a new option. Starting on Saturday, Feb. 1, Linn County’s three Walmart stores will no longer be open 24 hours.

The two locations in Cedar Rapids — 3601 29th Ave. SW and 2645 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE — will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Marion location, 5491 US-151, will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Continue reading…

Coral Ridge Mall is adding an H&M

Published Wednesday, Jan. 29

While it’s not the strongest era for brick-and-mortar shopping centers (including in eastern Iowa), Coralville’s Coral Ridge Mall is adding a new store to its ranks.

H&M will open in the current Eddie Bauer space, near the center of the mall and across from Bath & Body Works, according to Coral Ridge Mall’s senior general manager Monica Nadeau. Eddie Bauer will relocate across the hall, next to Sephora, in April, and the H&M is expected to open in fall. Continue reading…

Music weaves through all aspects of life for poet-critic Hanif Abdurraqib

Published Thursday, Jan. 30

Music critic, poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib has made a career writing about music in both a critical and poetic way. The two aspects that aren’t often mixed, but Abdurraqib has seen renowned successes with his four books. He’ll be reading from them at Prairie Lights on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.

Abdurraqib’s third book, Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest (2019) has received praise from both critics and music fans alike. Continue reading…

Review: Author Garth Greenwell parsed the contradictions of desire with Writers’ Workshop colleague Novuyo Rosa Tshuma at Prairie Lights

Published Thursday, Jan. 30

On Monday, Jan. 27, Novuyo Rosa Tshuma joined Garth Greenwell at Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City to talk about Cleanness, his newest book of fiction. Graceful as it is reckless, brutal and vulnerable, dazzling and heavy with pain, Cleanness proves amidst the true hideousness of a subject lies magnificence, loneliness and the ultimate desire to be loved.

Greenwell is the author of What Belongs to You, which won the British Book Award for Debut of the Year, was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize, long-listed for the National Book Award and named a Best Book of 2016 in nine countries. Continue reading…

The who, what, when, where and winners of the Iowa Caucus

Published Thursday, Jan. 30

After more than a year of constant campaigning by 30 different candidates (26 Democrats and four Republicans) and their supporters, the Iowa Caucus will finally be held on Monday, Feb. 3. Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) officials are anticipating a massive showing.

“I think we’ll see our biggest turnout that we’ve ever seen,” Iowa Democratic chair Troy Price told the Des Moines Register. Continue reading…

Success Kid’s latest success? Shutting down Steve King

Published Thursday, Jan. 30

Steve King hasn’t had much success lately. Now, King can’t even use the “Success Kid” meme. Not just because of his ongoing failures, but because attorneys representing Laney Griner, the mother of the kid in the meme, sent a cease-and-desist letter to King and his reelection campaign, after the meme was used in a fundraising post on King’s campaign posted on its Facebook page. Continue reading…

John Delaney, who started running for president in 2017, drops out of the 2020 race

Published Thursday, Jan. 30

John Delaney announced on Friday morning he’s dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. After campaigning for 917 days, visiting all 99 counties in Iowa and airing the first 2020 campaign commercial in Iowa, Delaney was still facing the sort of questions no candidate wants asked just 72 hours before caucus day — questions like, “Who are you?” and “What are you running for?” Continue reading…

Union president wants Republican members to re-register as Democrats to caucus for Biden, whether they support him or not



Published Friday, Jan. 31

If Harold Schaitberger gets his way, some Trump-supporting Republicans in Iowa will re-register as Democrats on Monday night and caucus for Joe Biden, before switching back to the GOP and voting for Trump in the general election. And Schaitberger might get his way, because he’s the president of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF).

The IAFF was the first union to endorse Biden, declaring its support for him just four days after Biden announced his candidacy on April 25. Continue reading…

In their first season, the West High girls wrestling team has built a culture of tenacity and fun

Published Saturday, Feb. 1

The Iowa City West High School wrestling room is adorned with state championships flags and photos of singlet-wearing athletes standing on winners podiums with medals around their necks. Though the decor celebrates the accomplishments of male athletes throughout West’s 57 years, the school’s first ever girls wrestling team is making Trojan history on the mat.

The new program brought a former West wrestler back to the wrestling room, now as a head coach. Justin Koethe wrestled for the school as a student, and was excited to help establish the girls program. Continue reading…

Candidates and their surrogates campaign in the CRANDIC

