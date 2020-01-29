Advertisement

Walmart stores in Cedar Rapids and Marion will no longer be open 24 hours

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 13
    Shares

Walmart Supercenter, 3601 29th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids. — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

Those who go to Walmart to satisfy their 2 a.m. snack cravings or diaper needs will soon have to find a new option. Starting on Saturday, Feb. 1, Linn County’s three Walmart stores will no longer be open 24 hours.

The two locations in Cedar Rapids — 3601 29th Ave. SW and 2645 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE — will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Marion location, 5491 US-151, will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers,” Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli said in an email. “Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our two Cedar Rapids stores and Marion store, we will be adjusting hours and reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods.”

Advertisement

When asked about the shopping patterns that were reviewed, Staheli said the company has an established set of criteria it uses to make decisions regarding store hours, but doesn’t publicly disclose what the criteria are.

The store’s locations in Johnson County, 919 Hwy 1 in Iowa City and 2801 Commerce Dr in Coralville, will continue to be open 24 hours.


  • 13
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Advertisement

Enjoy a tasting and drinks from the best chefs the area has to offer!

Presented by
BUY TICKETS

Join us Saturday, February 15, 6 p.m.
@ Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 1-4, 2020
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS