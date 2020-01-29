Walmart stores in Cedar Rapids and Marion will no longer be open 24 hours







Those who go to Walmart to satisfy their 2 a.m. snack cravings or diaper needs will soon have to find a new option. Starting on Saturday, Feb. 1, Linn County’s three Walmart stores will no longer be open 24 hours.

The two locations in Cedar Rapids — 3601 29th Ave. SW and 2645 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE — will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Marion location, 5491 US-151, will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“We’re continually looking at how we can best serve our customers,” Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli said in an email. “Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our two Cedar Rapids stores and Marion store, we will be adjusting hours and reallocating resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping periods.”

When asked about the shopping patterns that were reviewed, Staheli said the company has an established set of criteria it uses to make decisions regarding store hours, but doesn’t publicly disclose what the criteria are.

The store’s locations in Johnson County, 919 Hwy 1 in Iowa City and 2801 Commerce Dr in Coralville, will continue to be open 24 hours.