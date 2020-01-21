Little Village magazine issue 277: Jan. 22 – Feb. 4, 2020

- 1Share
First in the nation, first in our hearts. Welcome to Little Village’s 2020 Iowa Caucus issue! Get the scoop on overcrowding, strategizing and caucus-wear from John Deeth, Johnson County Democratic caucus organizer; play the Iowa Caucus board game, drawn by Futile Wrath comic artist Sam Locke Ward; and dive into the strange case of John Delaney, the presidential candidate that puts the “long” in “long-shot.” Plus: Local food recommendations based on the presidential candidates’ (sometimes strange) tastes, and an endorsement from Iowa City Latino Festival director Manny Gálvez. Also inside: Prairie Pop columnist Kembrew McLeod revisits Stonewall, 50 years later, and Hancher prepares to launch its kids’ club with a performance by Latin music artist Gina Chavez.
