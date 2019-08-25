This Week in the Village: Aug. 18-24







Prairie Kitchen Store will open in the old Motley Cow Cafe space

Published Monday, Aug. 19

The Northside Marketplace location that was home to the Motley Cow Cafe for nine years finally has a new tenant. But instead of catering to those looking to dine out, the Prairie Kitchen Store will feature kitchen tools and cookware, as well as cooking demonstrations and classes for those wanting to make dining at home a better experience. Continue reading…

‘Enough’: Moms Demand Action hold a rally to demand Grassley and Ernst take action on gun violence

Published Tuesday, Aug. 20

The Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America rally on Sunday started with statistics — “Every day, 100 Americans are shot and killed,” Holly Sanger of the Iowa City/Johnson County chapter of Moms Demand Action told the crowd gathered on the Pentacrest at the beginning of the rally — but concluded with one word: “enough.” Continue reading…

Humanize My Hoodie receives a shout-out from John Legend

Published Tuesday, Aug. 20

By outfitting the world in sweatshirts bearing the phrase “Humanize My Hoodie,” Jason Sole and Andre Wright hope to spark conversation about the intersection of fashion, prejudice and violence.

That conversation has been furthered by none other than John Legend, after the 10-time Grammy winner and EGOT-holder posted shout-outs to Sole and the Humanize My Hoodie movement on social media Tuesday. Continue reading…

Jay Inslee, climate change opponent and the only Democrat backed by a super PAC, drops out of the 2020 presidential race

Published Thursday, Aug. 22

Jay Inslee, whose presidential campaign was almost entirely focused on fighting climate change, dropped out of the race for the Democratic Party’s nomination on Wednesday night. The Washington governor made his announcement on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. Continue reading…

‘Little luchadores’ light up the Ped Mall during Semana Cultural Latina Week

Published Thursday, Aug. 22

As daytime winds down in Iowa City’s Ped Mall, a larger-than-life, blank white mask comes to life on the new stage outside of the Graduate Hotel. The suspended sculpture, created by visual and multimedia storytelling artist Miriam Alarcón Avila, becomes a three-dimensional projection screen.

A series of photos of “little luchadores,” children wearing their own decorated paper masks, are displayed onto Alarcón Avila’s massive luchador mask, over which she labored for months (the version used for this installation is her seventh iteration). Continue reading…

Bernie Sanders brings ice cream, Susan Sarandon to West Branch, followed by a near-canceled scrimmage at the ‘Field of Dreams’

Published Thursday, Aug. 22

Less than a mile from the birthplace of conservative icon Herbert Hoover, the only Iowan ever elected president, more than 300 people gathered on Monday afternoon to see Bernie Sanders, the only presidential candidate who identifies as a democratic socialist.

The campaign event — an ice cream social — was held in the backyard of Dave Johnson and Jennie Embree’s West Branch home. Continue reading…

Four months into his campaign, Seth Moulton has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race

Published Friday, Aug. 23

In a move that will surprise few who have followed his campaign, Seth Moulton dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination on Friday. Others, however, may be surprised to learn someone named Seth Moulton was running for president. Continue reading…

Internet ‘bazaar’ announces it’s selling card data stolen in Hy-Vee data breach

Published Friday, Aug. 23

Information from more than 5.3 million debit and credit cards stolen during a data breach at Hy-Vee went on sale this week at a site that traffics in stolen card data, according to security reporter Brian Krebs.

“According to two sources who asked not to be identified for this story — including one at a major U.S. financial institution — the card data stolen from Hy-Vee is now being sold under the code name ‘Solar Energy,’ at the infamous Joker’s Stash carding bazaar,” Krebs reported on Thursday. Continue reading…

