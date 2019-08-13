Little Village magazine issue 269: Aug. 14 – Sept. 3, 2019

- 1Share
Read issue 269 »
Dive into Little Village issue 269. As City Park Pool turns 70, and Iowa City considers the future of its parks and pools, the history of swimming in IC shows how elusive the “public” in “public pool” can be. Also inside: David Berman, one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, was preparing for a new tour that would take him through Iowa City. But Little Village’s preview of that show became an in memoriam on Aug. 7, when Berman was found dead. Kembrew McLeod shares one of the last interviews with the Silver Jews and Purple Mountains frontman. Plus: An Iowan photojournalist based in Texas shares two effecting photos from the border, the Fields of Yogis festival returns to Cedar Rapids, the pitfalls of “body positivity” and more.
