Ten things to do at the Johnson County Fair







4 Shares

Johnson County Fair Johnson County Fairgrounds — Sunday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 25

There will be lots of people and livestock at Johnson County Fairgrounds from Sunday, July 22, to Wednesday, July 25, thanks to the return of the annual Johnson County Fair. A full schedule of events is available on the fair’s website.

Little Village may not know much about livestock (except for the Iowa Cow War of 1931), but LV can always spot a good people-watching opportunity and has compiled a list of ten events where you’re likely to find humans being entertaining.

Bill Riley’s Iowa State Fair Talent Search

Tuesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. — Variety Tent Stage

Kids, ages 2-12, and young adults, ages 13-21, can register to participate in the talent show. First place winners in each group will be awarded $55 and the opportunity to compete at the 2018 Iowa State Fair. Second place winners will receive $45 and third place get $35.

12th Annual Jo Beers Pie Contest & Auction

Wednesday, July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Variety Tent

Both kids and adults can submit pies in categories such as best filling, best crust, most creative, most visually appealing and overall best pie. All of the pies will be sold at an auction after judging takes place and proceeds will be split between the Jo Beers Altrusa Scholarship Fund and the Johnson County Agricultural Association.

Mr. Legs Contest

Tuesday, July 24 at 4 p.m. — Variety Tent

There are tons of different categories up for contest from “Shortest Legs” to “Most Muscular Legs” to “Hairiest Legs.” The winner for each category will win a trophy and their fancy new title. (Last year’s winner of “Most Muscular Legs” was a woman, so no one should let the “Mr.” discourage them from joining in.)

Ugly Cake Contest

Sunday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m. — Large area of Building C

The main rule for this contest is the cake should be as ugly as possible while still consisting of entirely edible elements. First place winners will be awarded a $25 gift card from Yummy’s Gourmet Cakes and second place winners will get a $10 gift card. A full list of rules is available on the fair’s website.

Rubber Chicken Throwing Contest

Sunday, July 22 at 4:30 p.m. –- Road between Exhibit Buildings A & B

The prizes for this contest of strength and skill are slightly ironic: a $20 Kentucky Fried Chicken gift card for first place and a $10 one for second place.

Sunflower Seed Spitting Contest

Monday, July 23 at 3 p.m. –- South Arena

How far can you spit a sunflower seed? All ages can compete for the ultimate title of Grand Champion Sunflower Seed Spitter of Johnson County.

Bean Bag Game

Monday, July 23 at 4 p.m. — Concourse

You live in Iowa, so you’ve played the game before. The only question is do you call it “bags” or “cornhole”? Either way, 32 teams of four will compete, and the top three teams will win unspecified prizes. Teams must register before the start of competition.

Beef Chili Cook-off

Monday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. –- Variety Tent

Eight contestants will face off for $50, $30, or $25 beef gift cards from Johnson County Cattlemen’s Association based on their performance.

Hula Hoop Contest

Tuesday, July 24 at 3 p.m. -– Variety Tent

Whoever can keep their hula hoop going the longest will win a $20 prize and the runner-up will receive $10. There are 5 different age groups: 6 & under, 7 to 9, 10 to 13, 14 to 17, and 18 & above.

Vote for evil (and/or governor)

Sunday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 25 — Building B

It’s an election year, and the Johnson County Auditor’s Office is hosting a mock election for voters of all ages to pick their favorite evil villain from a list of 12 fictional baddies. (There will also be a mock vote between Iowa governor candidates Fred Hubbell, Kim Reynolds and Jake Porter.)