Street closures for Iowa Arts Festival announced

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Family Folk Machine performs at the Iowa Arts Fest. — photo by Jason Smith

Street closures have been announced for the Iowa Arts Festival in downtown Iowa City. The festival doesn’t kick off until Friday at 4:30 p.m., when the Iowa City Carnival Parade starts, but street closures will start on Thursday so crews can start to set up the fair.

According to a press release from the city, the following restrictions will be in place until 1 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

No parking begins at 12:30 p.m. and roads close at 2 p.m.:

• Iowa Avenue between Clinton & Dubuque Streets

• Iowa Avenue between Dubuque & Linn Streets

• Clinton Street between Jefferson & Washington Streets

No parking begins at 4 p.m. and roads close at 5 p.m.:

• Dubuque Street between Jefferson & Washington Streets

• Linn Street between Iowa Avenue & the alley next to Meardon Law Firm

• Washington Street between Clinton & Gilbert Streets

• Clinton Street between Washington Street and the alley next to Joseph’s

• No right turn at Capitol Street north & Washington Street

Map of street closures for the 2019 Iowa Arts Festival — City of Iowa City

Free valet bike parking will be available at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Dubuque Street, but all the normal fees will be charged for cars parked in the downtown ramps. City bus service will also be free on Friday and Saturday (Iowa City doesn’t provide bus service on Sundays).

A golf cart shuttle will be available for people with mobility issues. Anyone who needs the service should call 401-584-2787.


