Iowa City buses will be free on Friday and Saturday for the first two days of Iowa Arts Festival

On Friday and Saturday, there’ll be no charge for riding Iowa City buses, as the Iowa Arts Festival takes over downtown, the city announced on Monday. Buses will run on their regular schedules, but some stops will change starting on Thursday.

The city’s bus hub will move from Washington and Clinton to Court Street between Clinton and Dubuque, according to a press release from the city.

The outbound bus stops located at Washington Street & Linn Street (stop 7200), Washington Street and Gilbert Street (stop 7201), Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7400), Jefferson Street & Linn Street (stop 7401), Washington Street and Madison Street (stop 7082) and UI Main Library (stop 7080) will be closed. The inbound bus stops located at Madison Street & Washington Street (stop 7081),UI Lindquist Center ( stop 7079), Market Street & Linn Street (stop 7206), Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7207), IC Recreation Center (stop 7243), and Burlington Street & Dubuque Street (stop 7244) will also be closed. Customers who use these stops should catch their buses at the alternate interchange on Court Street. These stops will reopen on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Iowa Arts Festival opens on Friday at 5:30 p.m., with the Iowa City Carnival Parade. “We’ll gather at the Carnival Parade tent in the U.S. Bank parking lot, Washington and Linn Streets, starting at 4:30pm,” according to the festival’s site. “Wear a costume/Bring a costume/Borrow a costume from us!”

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon, though there won’t be bus service on the final day. Iowa City does not have bus service on Sundays.