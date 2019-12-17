Rep. Abby Finkenauer will vote in favor of impeachment







101 Shares

Rep. Abby Finkenauer will vote in favor of the articles of impeachment against President Trump, the freshman Democratic member of Congress announced on Tuesday.

“I will be supporting both articles of impeachment and honor my duty to defend our constitution and democracy from abuse of power at the highest level,” Finkenauer said in a statement published on her official Twitter account.

Finkenauer, one of the youngest members of the U.S. House of Representatives, represents Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque.

“This decision is not, and was never about politics, and this shouldn’t be about political parties or elections,” Finkenauer explained in her statement. “It’s about facts, dignity in public service, and honoring those who fought and continue to fight to protect our sacred democracy.”

She concludes her statement by noting, “It will soon be up to our U.S. Senators if they choose to do the same.”

Shortly after Finkenauer made her statement, her fellow House freshman Cindy Axne announced she would also vote for impeachment. Axne, a Democrat, represents Iowa’s 3rd District, which includes Des Moines.

Retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack, the Democrat whose district covers Iowa City, has not announced his position yet.

Rallies supporting the impeachment and removal of President Trump will be held in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids on Tuesday evening. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment Wednesday.