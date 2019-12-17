Rep. Dave Loebsack announces he’ll vote to impeach Donald Trump







Rep. Dave Loebsack announced on Tuesday afternoon he will vote for the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“I did not come to Congress to impeach a president,” Loebsack said in a written statement. “But to ensure our democracy is not permanently weakened, there is no other option but to support the articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee has presented to the full House of Representatives.”

The seven-term Democrat representing Iowa’s 2nd District (which includes Iowa City) said Congress “must not allow the actions of this President to set an example for future office holders that will further erode our democracy.”

My full statement pic.twitter.com/zCNyR4vKAU — Dave Loebsack (@daveloebsack) December 17, 2019

Loebsack’s statement came approximately an hour after his fellow Democrats in Iowa’s congressional delegation, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne, announced they would vote to impeach the president. Finkenauer and Axne, both in their first terms, are seeking reelection next year. Loebsack, whose district includes Iowa City, announced in April he is not running for another term.

The full House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.