Advertisement

Rep. Dave Loebsack announces he’ll vote to impeach Donald Trump

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 801
    Shares

Representative Dave Loebsack speaks to the massive crowd on the Ped Mall. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Rep. Dave Loebsack announced on Tuesday afternoon he will vote for the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“I did not come to Congress to impeach a president,” Loebsack said in a written statement. “But to ensure our democracy is not permanently weakened, there is no other option but to support the articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee has presented to the full House of Representatives.”

The seven-term Democrat representing Iowa’s 2nd District (which includes Iowa City) said Congress “must not allow the actions of this President to set an example for future office holders that will further erode our democracy.”

Advertisement

Loebsack’s statement came approximately an hour after his fellow Democrats in Iowa’s congressional delegation, Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne, announced they would vote to impeach the president. Finkenauer and Axne, both in their first terms, are seeking reelection next year. Loebsack, whose district includes Iowa City, announced in April he is not running for another term.

The full House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.


  • 801
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Little Village
2019 Give Guide

Get to know some of the nonprofits helping to make the CRANDIC a better place to live.

LEARN MORE

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS