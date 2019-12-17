People in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids will rally in favor of removing Donald Trump from office, as the U.S. House debates impeachment







Iowa City Rally for Impeachment The Ped Mall — Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Indivisible Iowa Impeachment Rally, Cedar Rapids U.S. Federal Distict Courthouse, 111 Seventh Avenue, SE — Friday, Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m.

As the first day of debate on the articles of impeachment against President Trump draws to a close, people in cities across the country, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, will hold rallies to support his impeachment and removal from office.

The Iowa City rally will be on the Ped Mall, near the Weatherdance Fountain. In Cedar Rapids, the rally will take place behind the U.S. Federal District Courthouse, which houses the local office of Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst.

Both rallies are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Last week, the New York Times reached out to all 233 Democrats in the House and asked where they stand on impeachment. The vast majority, 192 members, support impeachment. Two oppose it, and 28 did not respond the Times’ inquiry. All three Democratic members of Iowa congressional delegation — Abby Finkenauer, Cindy Axne and Dave Loebsack — were among those who didn’t respond. Unsurprisingly, Steve King, the lone Republican in the delegation, opposes impeachment.

The full House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

Information about the rallies across the country can be found on the “Impeach and Remove” pages of MoveOn.org. Although Move On has been a steady critic of Donald Trump, and helped organize protest against his administration’s policies, there is a certain irony in the group supporting impeachment. Move On was founded in 1998, the last time a president faced impeachment. It was known then as “Censure and Move On,” because it advocated for the House censuring President Clinton instead of impeaching him.

In addition to Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, there are also rallies scheduled on Tuesday in Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Red Oak and Sioux City.