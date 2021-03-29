Advertisement

Registration for Iowa City community garden plots opens on April 1

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 9
    Shares

Video still of gardeners tending a plot in the Iowa City Community Garden Program.

It’s only natural that after a year spent mostly indoors, you might want a chance to spend more time outdoors, enjoying nature. Anyone in Iowa City with the urge to garden but not the space to do so can sign up for a community garden plot.

Plots are available in four city parks. Many may already have been claimed, since people who rented lots last year should have already received notifications from the city about renewing their leases. Newcomers will be able to fill out an online application on the Parks and Recreation Department’s community garden plots page starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 1. Plots will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

Everyone registering for a plot will have to sign a lease agreement to maintain it through Oct. 1.

Community garden plots will be available at the following location:

Chadek Green Park
1920 Friendship St. Iowa City, IA 52245
• Mini Plot (10×10′) – $10 for Iowa City Residents & $15 for nonresidents
• Small Plot (10×20′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents

Kiwanis Park
1519 Teg Dr. Iowa City, IA 52246
• All Plots (10×20′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents

Reno Street Park
516 Reno St. Iowa City, IA 52245
• All Plots (10×20′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents

Wetherby Park
2400 Taylor Dr. Iowa City, IA 52240
• Small Plot (10×23′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents
•Large Plot (10×50′) – $25.75 for Iowa City Residents & $30.75 for nonresidents

Anyone needing more information can contact Recreation Program Supervisor Jeff Sears at jeff-sears@iowa-city.org or by calling 319-356-5034.


  • 9
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Raygun

The Greatest Store In The Universe

Design
Collaboration
With
Colo
Chanel
Shop Now

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.