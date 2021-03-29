Registration for Iowa City community garden plots opens on April 1







It’s only natural that after a year spent mostly indoors, you might want a chance to spend more time outdoors, enjoying nature. Anyone in Iowa City with the urge to garden but not the space to do so can sign up for a community garden plot.

Plots are available in four city parks. Many may already have been claimed, since people who rented lots last year should have already received notifications from the city about renewing their leases. Newcomers will be able to fill out an online application on the Parks and Recreation Department’s community garden plots page starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 1. Plots will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

Everyone registering for a plot will have to sign a lease agreement to maintain it through Oct. 1.

Community garden plots will be available at the following location:

Chadek Green Park

1920 Friendship St. Iowa City, IA 52245

• Mini Plot (10×10′) – $10 for Iowa City Residents & $15 for nonresidents

• Small Plot (10×20′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents Kiwanis Park

1519 Teg Dr. Iowa City, IA 52246

• All Plots (10×20′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents Reno Street Park

516 Reno St. Iowa City, IA 52245

• All Plots (10×20′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents Wetherby Park

2400 Taylor Dr. Iowa City, IA 52240

• Small Plot (10×23′) – $15.75 for Iowa City Residents & $20.75 for nonresidents

•Large Plot (10×50′) – $25.75 for Iowa City Residents & $30.75 for nonresidents

Anyone needing more information can contact Recreation Program Supervisor Jeff Sears at jeff-sears@iowa-city.org or by calling 319-356-5034.







