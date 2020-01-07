Reader-Submitted Photos: Scenery

Advertisement

These observational photos of landscapes, buildings, streets and skies were submitted to and selected by Little Village for the 2020 Reader-Submitted Photo Issue. Check out the other photos here and here, or flip through the issue.

Sutliff Tavern, Johnson County, June 2004 — Ariane Parkes-Perret
Hickory Hill Park, 2019 — Ashley Shields
A tiny caterpillar on milkweed — Celeste Broder
Iowa River, Iowa City, 2019 — Cierra Johannes
“A little taste of winter in fall,” Iowa City — Hailey Ferguson
“Barry Phipps, Tire Shop,” Moline, Illinois — Harry Walker
UI Art Building West, Iowa City — Jane Kirsch
Glendale Drive, after the first snowfall of the season, Iowa City, Oct. 10, 2019 — Katy Brown
“Iowa Farm Slumber,” rural Johnson County, August 2019 — Kristel Saxon
Sunflowers, August 2019 — Phil Ochs
View from College Green Park, September 2019 — Steve Goldstein
“By the Light,” Hickory Hill Park, Iowa City, October 2019 — Teresa Galluzzo
Coralville, July 4, 2019 — Zoë Woodworth

These photos were originally published in Little Village issue 276.


