Reader-Submitted Photos: Faces

Posted on

From portraits to spontaneous moments, these human- and feline-focused photos were submitted to and selected by Little Village for the 2020 Reader-Submitted Photo Issue. Check out the other photos here and here, or flip through the issue.

Iowa City, Nov. 25, 2019 — Tressa Elgin
“Ralston Creek Renegades,” Maquoketa River, October 2019 — Ben Lewis
Iowa City, 2019 — Cadry Nelson
“Cally watching a deer,” Iowa City, 2019 — David Busch
“Tom Becker and Jerry the Cat,” near Bellevue, Iowa, 2017 — Sandra Dyas
Birthday pie and a piñata at Gabe’s, Iowa City, December 2019 — Elly Hofmaier
“4th of July 2016″ — Ofer Sivan
“Jason” — Pete Becker
Mimi Ke, “Movement at Hickory Hill,” Iowa City, November 2019 — Peter Mullaney
Rabia Chaudry at Walker Homestead, Iowa City, September 2019 — Rebecca Sanabria
Jane Huffman, Iowa City, 2019 — Sandra Dyas
The Iowa City Farmers Market in 2018 — Sid Peterson
“Screaming” — Stacia Rain
Iowa City, Aug. 3, 2019 — Tressa Elgin

These photos were originally published in Little Village issue 276.


