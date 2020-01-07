Advertisement

Reader-Submitted Photos: Black and white

Performances, polar vortexes, walnut husks and Hawkeye Waves — these contemplative photos were submitted to and selected by Little Village for the 2020 Reader-Submitted Photo Issue. Check out the other photos here and here, or flip through the issue.

Megan Gogerty in ‘FEAST.’ at Riverside Theatre, October 2019 — Benjamin Farrar
“Early Morning, Campus Grill,” Iowa City, 1960s — David Luck
Boonies Restaurant, Fort Madison, 2017 — Mark Fullenkamp
“Walnut husk,” Iowa City, 2016 — Janet Pollard
“Miss Pickle Pageant,” Studio 13, Iowa City, April 2017 — Nick Rohlman
Iowa City, June 2018 — Nick Rohlman
“Fixing the Refrigerator,” Iowa City, June 2018 — Nick Rohlman
“Polar Vortex,” Deadwood Tavern, Iowa City, January 2019 — Nick Rohlman
Downtown Iowa City during the first snowfall, 2019 — Tartil Ali
Iowa City, October 2017 — Nick Rohlman
Prairie Lights, Iowa City, 2008 — Ofer Sivan
“Arms and Faces,” Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, September 2019 — Peter Rodd
Sycamore Greenway Trail, Iowa City, September 2019 — Tom Snee
The Iowa City Farmers Market in 2018 — Sid Peterson
Mia Spitzer, a UI dance student and member of the dance team, dances in Halsey Hall, Oct. 24, 2019 — Sid Peterson
A view from the bridge leading to the UI College of Public Health Building, 2019 — Tartil Ali

These photos were originally published in Little Village issue 276.


  1. Something grabs you in Luck’s photo. Rohlman’s refrigerator and Snee’s trail photos sing above rest.

