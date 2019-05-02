Advertisement

Pauline Taylor will seek reelection to the Iowa City Council

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Pauline Taylor during the April 23 Iowa City Council meeting. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Pauline Taylor announced on Thursday she will seek reelection to the Iowa City Council. Taylor was first elected to the council to represent District A in 2015. In January 2018, she was elected mayor pro tem by her fellow councilmembers.

Taylor, a native of Des Moines, has lived in Iowa City for 44 years. A registered nurse, she worked at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for 38 years, before retiring in 2012. Taylor was one of the founders of Service Employees International Union Local 199, which has represented health care workers at UIHCC since 1999. In 2014, the Iowa City Federation of Labor presented her with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Taylor’s 2015 run was her first campaign for public office. She defeated incumbent District A Councilmember Rick Dobyns.

In a written statement announcing her reelection bid, Taylor said, “The issues she plans to focus on during another term include 1) affordable housing that meets the needs of all members of the community including students, seniors, and families, 2) planning for a transit system that is as efficient and effective as possible for the entire community and 3) encouraging sensible development.”

Last week, Mayor Jim Throgmorton announced he would not seek reelection to his at-large city council seat.


