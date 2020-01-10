On-street parking prohibited in North Liberty starting at noon on Friday







In response to a Winter Storm Warning issued early Friday morning by the National Weather Service (NWS), the city of North Liberty has issued a snow emergency declaration that bans on-street parking. The prohibition takes effect at noon on Friday, and is scheduled to last until noon on Sunday.

The parking ban is intended to facilitate snow removal on North Liberty’s streets. Vehicles left on the streets “may be ticketed and towed without notice,” according to a city press release. “Each 12-hour period that a vehicle is parked or remains on any public street in violation of this ordinance constitutes a separate and distinct offense.”

The city does provide options for residents who don’t have access to off-street parking: “Off-street parking for those without available garage, driveway or other paved parking space is available in the south lot at the North Liberty Community Center, 520 W. Cherry Street, closest to the building, Quail Ridge Park, 931 W. Zeller Street, and Penn Meadows Park, 310 N. Dubuque Street, in the south parking lot.”

Anyone with questions about the parking ban should call 319-626-5700.

The Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service at 3:17 a.m. predicts significant snowfall on both Friday and Saturday.

Precipitation will start out areas of rain and snow this afternoon. Afternoon snow accumulation in east central Iowa of 1 to 2 inches is possible. As colder air gets pulled south the rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet this evening into Saturday morning with significant ice and sleet accumulations possible for parts of the area. The ice and sleet will change over to all snow from northwest to southeast late tonight. Additional snow will fall Saturday afternoon and evening, with several inches area wide falling then. This winter mess will be combining with strong north winds which will be bring blowing snow to some areas, and could cause tree and power line damage in other areas.

The Winter Storm Warning expires at 6 p.m. on Saturday.