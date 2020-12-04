Advertisement

No more plastic clamshells, and other changes to Iowa City’s recycling program

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 12
    Shares

Image courtesy of Iowa City Department of Resource Management.

Iowa City’s recycling program can no longer digest all those plastic clamshell containers that so many takeout meals come in, the city’s Department of Resource Management announced on Thursday.

“The pandemic has caused a significant increase in the use of clamshells by consumers, which negatively impacts the quality of materials processed by plastic recycling companies,” the department said in a statement. “Pre-pandemic quantities of clamshell plastics were processable because they were a low percentage of the overall plastic mix with no significant impact on the recycled plastic purity.”

Always looking for ways to reduce waste, the department suggests a seasonal way to reuse your plastic clamshell: “reuse them for holiday cookie deliveries or to store meal leftovers.”

Advertisement

Styrofoam products, whether shaped like a clamshell or not, are not accepted in the city’s recycling program.

Paper and fiber clamshells are still welcome in your recycling bin, provided they are clean. Ones that still have the marks or remains of whatever you were eating can be put into the composting.

Although the food containers have become a problem, the plastic you’re drinking from can go in the recycling. Plastic bottles and jugs “associated with food and beverages” can be placed in curbside recycling bins or deposited at the city’s recycling drop-off locations. Plastic bags, film and wraps, however, are not accepted by the recycling program.

The clamshell ban wasn’t the only change to the recycling program announced on Thursday.

Alkaline batteries can now be recycled, but not through the curbside collection program. The batteries should be dropped off at the Hazardous Material Collection Facility at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center (3900 Hebl Ave SW) or Iowa City Fire Station #2 West (301 Emerald St).

Another new service may cause some citizens of the City of Literature to wince, but hardback books can now be recycled. The books can be deposited in a bin located in the electronics recycling bay of the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling bin.

The recycling program will also be accepting burnt-out and other unwanted holiday lights through Jan. 10. Your tangled, or untangled, strings of holiday cheer gone dark can be dropped off at the following locations:

• East Side Recycling Center via ReStore Donations (2401 Scott Blvd. SE, Iowa City) during ReStores open hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

• Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center (3900 Hebl Ave. SW, Iowa City)

• Coralville Hy-Vee #1 (1914 8th St.)

• Stuff, Etc. (2818 Commerce Dr., Coralville)

• Coralville City Hall (1512 7th St.)

• Coralville Recreation Center (1506 8th St.)


  • 12
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started