Little Village magazine issue 283: June 17-30, 2020









Paying your debt to society doesn’t buy you a blank slate. In Iowa, formerly incarcerated individuals face barriers to employment, housing and self-sufficiency that too often lead to reoffending. And while COVID-19 is exacerbating many of these problems, it is also offering hints for how to solve them. Also in the issue: Browse photos from the protests in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and the Twin Cities, as demonstrators mourn victims of police brutality and rally for reform. Local bands are keeping live music alive (and socially distant) with the No Touching Sessions series, while Prairie Pop columnist Kembrew McLeod catches up with Record Collector staff and reflects on the unmatched charm of record shops. Plus: A list of black-owned restaurants in CR/IC area, Kiki dispenses relationship advice and local albums and books get reviewed.









