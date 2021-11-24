Advertisement

Letter to the editor: White nationalists’ war on woke

The Advocates for Social Justice led a march to Cedar Rapids City Hall on July 18, 2020. — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

By Mary Gravitt, Iowa City

White nationalists are waging a war on woke, accusing crowds of African-Americans of using woke as a code word against White privilege, which nationalists declare is a communist/socialist plot.

Woke is Black slang which originated from two sources: Spike Lee and the Bible.

Blacks have always been castigated for speaking non-standard English and using plural verbs in singular situations. However, Black English controls popular culture such as American music, which controls popular culture worldwide, as well as the fashion of “cool” — jazz and rap, both of which are poetic freedom music. Spike Lee picks up on these cultural indices by ending his movies with: “Wake Up!” Now Blacks reply to Lee by stating, “Woke!”

The Bible at 1 Thessalonians 5:6-9: “So then we should not be sleeping like the others; we should be awake and sober. It is at night when people sleep; it is at night when they get drunk. But we belong to the day, and we should be sober. We must wear faith and love as a breastplate, and our hope of salvation as a helmet. God did not choose us to suffer his anger, but to possess salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ.” African Americans and their allies are finished with the night sleep of irresponsibility and become awake to their responsibility as Americans.

White nationalists and White Christian evangelicals claim America as a Christian nation, yet possess no Biblical knowledge, nor Jesus’ “love your neighbor as yourself.”

Black Americans have always forgiven their White brothers and sisters because when asked, “How many times must I forgive my brother?” Jesus replied, “70 times seven.” Furthermore, these White nationalists and evangelicals should remember “A kingdom divided against itself cannot stand”; neither can the American Empire divided against its dark others stand. Race and racism shall destroy the United States as “one nation under God” in short order.

Whites that have accepted White nationalism come from all ethnic groups, including those which are relatively newly White, (post WWII) and have forgotten their violent path to full (White) Americanism. One of the principle steps was/is to keep their foot on Negroes’ necks.

Ryan Girdusky was on the BBC’s HARDtalk debating host Steven Sackur, insisting native-born African-Americans live lives not deserving of equality. Because African-Americans, in the words of W.E.B. Dubois, hadn’t bleached their black souls and become White.


more
