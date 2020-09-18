Advertisement

Letter to the editor: When they go low, we go Hai Huynh

Posted on by Letters
  • 23
    Shares

Hai Huynh, candidate for Coralville City Council — via haiforcoralville.com

By Paola Jaramillo Guayara and Cristina Muñoz De La Torre, Coralville

Dear Coralville Residents,

Representing some of the beautiful diversity within the Latinx community, Paola and Cristina have the honor of working with Hai Huynh and supporting her candidacy for the Coralville City Council seat. We have seen Hai serve the Coralville community with such tenacity and work ethic and we know it is due to her resiliency.

Coralville is among the top most diverse communities in Iowa with more than 30 percent of residents representing people of color, mostly Black, Asian and Latinx individuals. But within this beautiful diversity is tremendous disparity. According to the American Community Survey, 46 percent of Black households and 27 percent of Asian and Latinx households receive an income below the poverty level. Whereas 62 percent of white residents are homeowners, only 36 percent of Asian and 18 percent of Black residents are homeowners. Coralville is diverse and faces racial and economic disparities that need to be addressed.

Advertisement

As a mother, person who migrated and occupant of many types of housing, Hai’s own story speaks to the diversity, resilience and challenges that many of our community members face. Hai is well-poised to better the future of Coralville. Hai is committed to a peoples-first development, climate action solutions and economic and racial justice. Her yearning to elevate different voices to the table will only make our community stronger. That’s why we wholeheartedly support Hai Huynh as Coralville City Councilor in the Sept. 29 special election.


  • 23
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Coralville Public Library Online Summer Reading Programs

For ages 0-99+
Sign Up