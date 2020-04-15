Letter to the editor: What I think about the coronavirus







By Claire Anderson, 10 years old, student at Lemme Elementary School

I think the virus is something that people need to be very cautious of because it spreads so quickly. I think that the coronavirus is a really bad virus. The coronavirus makes me feel really nervous because my grandparents are older and if they get the coronavirus then they will likely die. But I don’t think we should think like that.

My grandma on my mom’s side of the family has asthma so that will affect her health if she gets the coronavirus. My grandpa on my dad’s side of the family has type one diabetes so that will affect his health if he gets the coronavirus.

I don’t think anyone wants to be the person who spreads the virus to so many people in the United States. That would be really embarrassing. I think self-quarantining is really fun but I kinda miss my normal lifestyle. If the coronavirus was not a thing then I would be in my classroom at school doing schoolwork but instead, I’m in my room doing schoolwork. I really miss my teacher and my friends.

I also think the coronavirus can be a good thing because it is teaching us to be more careful about germs and that germs are not something you want to mess around with because really vulnerable people are dying. Germs have always been a part of our lives but now we are just more aware of them and how they affect other people, too, not just us.

A bright side of the virus is that pollution rates are going down. One other good thing about the virus is that lots of people are stopping smoking because smoking is very bad for your lungs and the coronavirus is also bad for your lungs. Smoking also weakens your immune system. Pollution going down means it’s easier for us to breathe fresh air outdoors.

I am wondering what it is going to be like after the coronavirus crisis. Are we still going to need to wear face masks in public the first few weeks after the coronavirus crisis? I know the coronavirus will still be a thing for a long time. Hopefully, we will have a cure for it and a shot like the flu shot to get every year thanks to the scientists working really hard.

Life will be a little different after this. If we are careful then we will all get through this together because we are all in this together. Every single one of us needs to do their part or something bad will happen and I don’t think anyone wants to find out what that is.







