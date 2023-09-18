Letter to the editor: We support Laura Bergus for a second term on the Iowa City Council

By V & Natalie Fixmer-Oraiz, Iowa City

We are thrilled to share our support for Laura Bergus as she runs for her second term for Iowa City Council. She is a rare combination of someone not only incredibly smart and compassionate, but in this moment of racial reckoning and climate crisis, she is committed to pushing for the change we need. When George Floyd was murdered and people were harmed by Iowa City police during protests, she responded. She created a new pathway for accountability by helping author the Iowa City’s mandate for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, of which there are only a handful in the country. She has since researched and written about the Iowa City police budget and asked difficult and important questions about how we keep our communities safe. Building on this research, she then asked city council members to consider shifting a portion of Iowa City’s unspent police budget towards more community-based supports, including deepening our city’s neighborhood investments and updating land use policy for more inclusionary zoning. This is in addition to her other efforts to create a more accessible Iowa City; for example, by voting to make Iowa City’s bus system fare free.

In short, Laura Bergus is a visionary. She understands local government, researches issues deeply, and aligns her actions accordingly. She is a true public servant and we are fortunate that she calls Iowa City home. Please join us in supporting Laura in the upcoming primary election on Oct. 10!

V Fixmer-Oraiz is a Johnson County Supervisor.