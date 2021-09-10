Advertisement

Letter to the editor: We know what Christina Bohannan stands for

Posted on by Letters

Christina Bohannan — Abbie Shucard

By Trish Nelson, Iowa City

It is great news that Christina Bohannan, Democrat from Iowa City, State Representative and University of Iowa law professor has announced her campaign to re-take the IA-02 congressional seat narrowly won by six votes in 2020 by Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and previously held by seven-term Democrat Dave Loebsack, who retired in 2020.
Miller-Meeks’ statement in response to Bohannan’s announcement underscored the contrasts between the two candidates: “Our approaches to the challenges facing working families, our communities, state, and nation are vastly different – and I look forward to voters choosing between those two approaches.”

However, given every opportunity to support landmark legislation that would help people vote and give working families a break, Miller-Meeks voted “no.” She voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, Invest in America Act, and the For the People Act that extends voting rights. She voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

These no votes make you wonder, what is Miller-Meeks for?


