Letter to the editor: We critiqued newbo evolve. Now here’s how we fix it.

By Chad R. Cooper, Cedar Rapids

Several weeks ago I penned a letter raising concerns about the then-upcoming newbo evolve festival. My primary criticism was that the event’s branding seemed at odds with its elements. How can one truly have an event “celebrating the Bohemian spirit” with $400 passes, a lineup dominated by mainstream pop acts and a lack of community engagement in the planning process?

With recent news that newbo evolve lost $2.3 million and dismissed both the community events director and chief executive of GO Cedar Rapids, I have doubts Cedar Rapids will even get another shot at a festival like this, but in the off-chance that we do, here are a few suggested solutions to implement:

Create a community advisory board comprised of local business owners, artists and musicians, civic members, and a few “finger-on-the-pulse” citizens who have traveled the country and attended other music festivals. Don’t succumb to the idea vacuum of a few select people.

Diversify your entertainment options by thinking beyond mainstream pop acts and looking at national indie acts that could produce a draw without the massive cost. If you need a mainstream act to generate sales, that’s fine, but balance it with an indie act(s) to save initial booking costs. This in turn would cut the cost of tickets and make the event more accessible — both financially and artistically — for citizens.

Utilize the community. Let local bands open for your headline act(s). If you have session presenters, host them in local businesses (space permitting) that relate to the session topic. For instance, a fashion designer could hold a session at a vintage clothing shop and an author could set up in the independent bookstore.

Those are three high-level changes that could immediately improve the creation, execution and attendance of a future event.

This all begs a larger question, of course: Is Cedar Rapids capable of supporting a large-scale annual event in the same vein as 80/35 and Hinterland? I know many people who think it’s an uphill battle, but I hold out hope that it’s possible with the right minds and a spirit of collaboration.

There were people who said newbo evolve was bold. I’d disagree. Let’s not confuse grandiosity for boldness. Bold would have been creating an event that truly reflected the Bohemian spirit this event purported to represent. In the end, newbo evolve should be judged for what it was: an exercise in tone deafness, both culturally and creatively.