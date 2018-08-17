Letter to the editor: Vote Ryan Hall for Iowa City Council on Sept. 4







By Tom Carsner

Ryan Hall ran a credible campaign for Iowa City Council last year as he came close to defeating an incumbent councilor. For the past year, Hall has continued to actively advocate for affordable housing, energy efficiency and a bus system to better accommodate second shift workers and those with special needs. He is now a candidate for city council in the Sept. 4 primary, and he has my vote.

Hall believes Iowa City can take greater initiative to address the rising price of housing that affects many people in Iowa City.

Hall believes that paying all city employees a minimum wage of $15 an hour sets a great example for local businesses, stabilizes families and supports our local economy.

Hall has three years’ experience in AmeriCorps, retrofitting homes for increased energy efficiency. He will bring that background to the council and help implement renewable energy and efficiency plans to make the city’s climate change plan more effective.

Ryan Hall knows these and other issues, and he knows the city councilors so he can get off to a running start. Go to www.ryanhallforcouncil.com to learn more about his campaign. I encourage you to vote for Ryan Hall for Iowa City Council Sept. 4.