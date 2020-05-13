Letter to the editor: Vote Lonny Pulkrabek for House District 73









By Joel E. Wells, Iowa City

Have you heard the great news?

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek is running this fall for Iowa House District 73. Lonny is not just a sheriff and elected official; he is the kind of normal guy you can sit around and just chat or have a social beer with. He is no stranger to public service. While spending the last 15-plus years as Sheriff he has also served as the president of the Iowa State Association of Counties. He continues to serve that organization as a past president.

He has integrity, strength of character and is trusted. As a sheriff, he has constantly been under the spotlight, yet consistently has made honest decisions in tough situations. He is held in high esteem by colleagues, and the general public, as is reflected in his open and honest dialog with whomever he has contact. Lonny will work for affordable health care, create employment opportunities and invest in quality public school education for our children. Lonny is the kind of person we need serving us in Des Moines in these uncertain times.









