Letter to the editor: Vote Brianna Wills in the Iowa City Council special election

By Kathy Welsh

Brianna Wills works tirelessly for her community through a variety of service groups. Whether she is delivering Meals on Wheels, or serving as Parent Teacher Student Organization vice president or president, co-president for the Districtwide Parents’ Organization or the keynote speaker at Dance Marathon, Brianna is committed to making the lives of those around her better. She has professional depth and leadership skills in development and public relations for non-profit organizations such as Old Brick and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Brianna sees the big picture and can bring groups together because of her experience and commitment to improving society as a whole, such as her commitment to providing access to affordable housing as well as transportation. Without a doubt, Brianna Wills is an asset to the Iowa City Council.