Letter to the editor: Trump and Reynolds kept Iowa from being a prison

Trump supporters waiting for the president to arrive at the rally at the Des Moines International Airport, Oct. 14, 2020. — Anjali Huynh/Little Village

By Gary Largess, Iowa City

This has been a tough time for everyone; I look forward to getting back to normal. I am amazed that President Trump’s “Project Warp Speed” could develop a vaccine in well under a year. I am grateful that they have overcome the logistical challenges and we will all soon have access to the vaccine. The vaccine and the delivery method have been made possible by American ingenuity and prosperity. If America didn’t exist or existed in a weaker form, then the vaccine wouldn’t have been developed this quickly and many more people would have gotten COVID.

I am very glad that I live in a state that didn’t overstep its authority by unnecessarily closing businesses or infringing on my rights. I respect our governor for not becoming drunk with power as others have. I think that she has acted responsibly by continually assessing the threat and daily crafting appropriate responses. Other leaders have panicked, overreacted and have damaged their economies and have disfranchised their citizens. I don’t want to live in a prison and I am glad that Iowa hasn’t become one. I am glad that I have the choice to stay home if I want or go to work if I want. I personally chose to go to work because it is better for me, my co-workers, my employer, my community and my country to do so. I have been sick before and I will be sick again, the chances of COVID killing me are very small, so today I choose freedom over fear. If you make a different choice that’s fine too.

Editor’s note: Little Village received this letter to the editor before the Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday night that the Trump administration was reducing the state’s allotment of COVID-19 vaccine by as much as 30 percent.

Also, Pfizer, which is producing the only vaccine currently available, was not part of Project Warp Speed. Unlike Moderna and AstraZeneca, it did not receive or request any money from the federal government for vaccine research or manufacturing.

“We were never part of the Warp Speed, we have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone,” according to Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.

Have an opinion? Share it with Little Village.

