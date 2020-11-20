Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Tired of the lies, obfuscation and apologists

Posted on by Letters
Gov. Reynolds discusses the reopening of schools on July 30, 2020. — video still, desaturated

By Mike Fallon, Iowa City

Please hold Governor Reynolds accountable. Excusing Reynolds does not help those in need, quite the opposite. Good investigative journalism shines a bright and much-needed light on leaders that shirk their responsibilities and endanger the lives of others. We’ve struggled with the virus since March, many continue to die. Revealing Reynolds’ lies, obfuscation and poor leadership is necessary to protect the Iowans. Good investigative journalism is not the reason why Reynolds and other conservatives won in Iowa. Reynolds and others won because they’ve convinced some Iowans that they’re doing a good job.

Johnson County is a place of tolerance and open-mindedness in a sea of deception. Being an apologist for Kim Reynolds makes one an accomplice to her lies and obfuscation. When Little Village, an independent media organization, reports on not readily apparent inconsistencies and obfuscation, it is being the change we need to improve our troubled democracy.


