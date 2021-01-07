Letter to the editor: This is what treason looks like







By Kenn and Pat Bowen, Iowa City

What happened today, Jan. 6, 2021 was an attack on our country, on our people, brought on by a president who refuses to accept that millions of us turned out to stand with and for each other and elect Joe Biden by overwhelming margins. This is what treason looks like: an angry mob of armed white vigilantes inside of our Capitol, threatening our government, including the very Republican leaders complicit in this attack. This is happening because of the encouragement of some Republicans and the silence of others who spread lies about this election in order to undermine the will of the people and desperately attempt to hold onto power they clearly do not deserve. Every Republican responsible, from the president to Senators, House Members to state legislators, who fed, fueled and fomented these attacks must be removed or resign.







