Letter to the editor: There are five qualified candidates for Iowa City Council, but Bruce Teague stands out









By Bob Welsh

Bruce Teague has started several businesses in Iowa City aimed at helping persons. He is sensitive to the needs of people. His priority issues: human rights, transportation and inclusion.

As Bruce explained at the first candidate’s forum: A Human Rights City identifies the needs of all its citizens and build its budget to address those needs. A Human Rights City recognizes the worth of each and every citizen. All persons are valued.

Bruce wants a transportation system geared towards meeting the needs of all citizens, including those who work late night shifts. He wants Iowa City to be a diverse inclusive community where all feel welcome and everyone is treated equally.

I share these hopes.

There are five qualified candidates. However, Bruce brings a unique set of skills to complement those now serving on the council. I hope you will join me in voting for Bruce Teague for the Iowa City City Council.