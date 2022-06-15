Letter to the editor: The system is broken. Time to get organized.

By Ash Ayers, Iowa City

We are facing many issues as a community and as a society. Wages are too low, rents are too high, abortion rights are under attack, climate change accelerates every day, and fascism is on the rise. The only way that we can address these issues is through organizing together in our community. This is why I am a proud member of the Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America, and why you should be too.

The Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America is a democratic community organization and we are working together for economic, racial, social, and environmental justice locally and nationally. Our members and working groups are engaging in campaigns now for equitable transportation in Iowa City, workers’ rights and education on labor organizing, public utilities for all, electing candidates that work for the people and not big business, and in light of the attacks by the right-wing Supreme Court, 40 days of action for reproductive justice.

The only way that we can build a better, more equitable society where working-class people have power is through organizing together. If you know that the system is broken and want to make a difference, now is the time to get involved. We need to work together, join the Iowa City Democratic Socialists of America at iowacitydsa.org and let’s get to work.