Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Staffing problems at UIHC are dire

Posted on by Letters
  • 276
    Shares

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics staff gathered outside on June 5, 2020 in solidarity with racial justice advocates. — UIHC on Facebook

By Matthew Peirce, Des Moines

If you live in Iowa, you have an interest in what goes on at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

UIHC is the most comprehensive health care center in our state, serving all our residents and those from large swaths of neighboring states. I underwent major surgery there, and in the years since, have relied on my team there, even after I moved from Iowa City.

Staffing at UIHC has been declining for years, and is now nothing short of dire.

Advertisement

COVID has stretched these caring and dedicated public employees to the brink, and pushed them over the edge; never have we demanded so much of our medical professionals; never have they felt so unappreciated. In 2019, more than 200 staff and professionals with more than 10 years of experience left UIHC. In 2020, the exodus exceeded 400.

Experience is leaving UIHC for some basic reasons: low pay (Iowa is 48 out of 50 states for RN pay), confusing and unfair overtime policies, and severe burnout as many units restricted vacations before COVID, some now banning vacations for up to a year.

But our state has the resources to stop hemorrhaging experienced professionals. Iowa can invest in competitive wages and boost UIHC’s sagging morale. Last June, UIHC ended the fiscal year $14 million in the black. Due to the herculean efforts of staff, the pandemic didn’t completely shutter elective surgeries, and as COVID vaccines roll out, all surgeries will resume, increasing revenue. Additionally, the state’s budget surplus was $305 million.

For almost a year, we have demanded UIHC staff treat us at a scale never seen. Let’s treat them with the respect they deserve and reward their selfless dedication with competitive pay and working conditions that convey our appreciation. We can’t afford to do otherwise.


  • 276
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Tested

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.