Letter to the editor: Shouldn’t every vote count?









By Linda Quinn, Iowa City

Shouldn’t every vote count? Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District’s election contest with the United States House is vital in figuring out the accuracy of Iowa’s electoral system.

The vote counting and reporting process has been marred by errors and inconsistencies. Now with the state certifying the results even though the margin is just six votes and there were uncounted ballots still out there, it is more important than ever that every single vote be counted accurately.

This has been Rita Hart’s message from the beginning of the process and she is seeing it through. Meanwhile Mariannette Miller-Meeks has continuously flip-flopped during the process when it has benefited her.

When a reporting error in Jasper County put her behind in the margin it was cause for legal action but when a similar error in Lucas County occurred in her favor, it was hailed as the process working to root out errors before certification. On Iowa Press less than two weeks ago Miller-Meeks admitted that there were uncounted ballots in the election, but now says that all legal ballots have been counted.

Does she not consider the uncounted military ballots valid?

