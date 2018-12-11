Letter to the editor: Royceann Porter is the human rights leader Johnson County needs







By Robin Butler

In 2007, I had the honor of getting a human rights award from the Iowa City Human Rights Commission. Also that year, Royceann Porter received one of the Commission’s Human Rights awards. It was the first time I met Royceann, and I was impressed by her enthusiasm, dedication and drive. It was those qualities that led to Royceann getting her award. She had seen a need in our community, and had organized, planned and implemented a new program.

Over a decade later, Royceann is still just as dedicated to our community. Whether it’s workers’ rights, social justice, mental health issues, restorative justice or affordable housing, Royceann has been a leader. She has served on committees and boards at the city and county levels, including the Iowa City Police Review Board and the Racial Justice Steering Committee. She has served on the Johnson County Disproportionate Minority Contact Committee and the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Policy Board. She has been a juvenile court liaison, and has worked with the Iowa City Community School District’s Equity Committee and more.

Please join me in voting on or before Dec. 18 for Royceann Porter for Johnson County Supervisor.