Letter to the editor: No one voice speaks for all the Jews of Iowa City

Posted on by Letters
Agudas Achim at its current location, 401 E Oakdale Blvd, Coralville. — by Douglas Jones

By Sue Weinberg, President, Agudas Achim Congregation

﻿This letter is in response to a letter that was published titled “Letter: A response to Janice Weiner,” which was originally published under the title “Letter: A response to Janice Weiner from Iowa City Jews: Which side are you on?” by Ariel Levin, Nora Claire Miller, Ollie Bricke, Micah Mark’s and Gail Brashers-Krug that was published on Sept. 10, 2020.

We fully respect and support the authors’ right to express and publish their opinions, and one of the tenets of Judaism is that we welcome debate and discussion. In addition, we fully respect and support our local leaders’ right to express and publish their own opinions as well.

Agudas Achim Congregation is an inclusive organization that values the diversity of thought that our members represent. However, any individually expressed opinion should not be misconstrued as being representative of the leadership of Agudas Achim or the entire Agudas Achim congregation. The original headline was especially problematic, as there are many varied opinions within the Jewish community, and there is no one voice who speaks for all the Jews of Iowa City.

Janice Weiner is a member of the Agudas Achim Board of Directors. The Board is proud of Janice’s leadership in the synagogue and the community, and her longstanding commitment to public service, racial justice and civil rights. We have the highest respect for her integrity, honesty and love of both Judaism and Iowa City.


