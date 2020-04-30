Letter to the editor from Mazahir Salih: Christina Bohannan will be an energetic and passionate voice for the whole community







By Mazahir Salih, Iowa City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem

Dear Iowa City voters,

Please join me in voting for Christina Bohannan for Iowa House of Representatives District 85. Christina is an energetic and passionate leader. She has broad experience as a law professor, an environmental engineer, and an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion. These experiences give her a unique perspective and the ability to comprehend legislative issues from many different points of view. She sees the big picture and knows that she can support economic growth and small business while also advocating for basic human rights and fairness.

Christina shows up for people all over the community and is an advocate for people of color, immigrants, and others from disadvantaged or marginalized backgrounds. She is a strong voice for labor, collective bargaining rights and a living wage. She will stand up against wage theft and other unfair practices.

In the state legislature, Christina will be a fearless and energetic advocate for each and every member of her district. She will also be a dedicated and collaborative partner with local government. This is why so many local officials are endorsing her.

Please join me and many others in voting for Christina Bohannan for Iowa House District 85.







