Letter to the editor: Lonny Pulkrabek has the right temperament for the Iowa House

By Linda Miller, Tipton

We need to get egos and divisiveness and party politics out of our government.

I will be voting for Lonny Pulkrabek on Nov. 3 for the Iowa statehouse.

In my opinion, Lonny is by far the best person for the job. During his 35 years in law enforcement, the last 15 as the Johnson County sheriff, he has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and common sense. During his tenure he was elected to be president of the Iowa State Sheriffs’ & Deputies Association and president of the Iowa State Association of Counties. Both times he was elected by Democrats and Republicans.

One of the reasons I am voting for Lonny is because he has the even temperament that we need in our leaders, especially now during these tough and politically divisive times. Lonny is known for treating everyone with respect, not just those in his party or those who vote for him.

Voters will have a great opportunity to compare the two candidates at the upcoming virtual League of Women Voters of Johnson County candidate forum on Oct. 1. The forum will be live streamed on the LWVJC Facebook page and re-broadcast on Iowa City Channel 4, the LWVJC website and the Vote411 website. The virtual forum is a chance for voters to get to know the candidates and make an informed decision about who they support. I believe the contrast in knowledge, temperament and maturity makes Lonny the clear choice.

We have had quite enough of bully, partisan politics. Let’s elect someone who listens and will respond to your concerns.

Vote for Lonny Pulkrabek for Iowa House, a leader for all of us.







