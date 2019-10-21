Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Let’s elect Megan Alter for Iowa City Council

Posted on by Letters
Megan Alter — courtesy of the Megan Alter for Iowa City Council Facebook page

By Nancy Hauserman, Iowa City

I am a longtime and active member of the Iowa City community and I am supporting Megan Alter for the Iowa City Council. I have known Megan for several years, having served with her on the Iowa Women’s Foundation Board. She is hardworking, dedicated, thoughtful and inclusive and, critically, follows through on her commitments. Megan does a fine job of eliciting and paying attention to a range of opinions on issues; she believes that in order to represent people, you must first truly hear them. From a political perspective, I believe that Megan has a clearly articulated view of what Iowa City needs to move forward and she has a demonstrated commitment to help us make that move in a thoughtful and inclusive manner. I believe she has the energy and commitment and smarts to continue and expand the vision of the current city council. I urge voters to help me elect Megan Alter for Iowa City Council.


