Letter to the editor: Jorel Robinson has the potential to represent the best ideals of civil service on the Cedar Rapids City Council

By Chad Cooper, Cedar Rapids

Telling someone how to vote is risky business. Is there any way to do it without sounding sanctimonious, contrived, arrogant? The best method is likely to explain why someone should consider voting for a particular issue or candidate. With that approach in hand, I’ll give it a shot:

The election for seats on the Cedar Rapids City Council is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and we have a chance to shape the discourse and future of our city.

While I consistently vote in local elections, I don’t wade much further into local politics, as I find most of it to be a convoluted popularity contest — even beyond national politics — full of patronizing networkers peddling bullshit to grab votes. When I step in the voting booth to cast a ballot, I find myself in the lesser-of-two-evils scenario more times than not.

With that said, there are rare times when a candidate arises who breaks that tired mold. This is one of those times. I consider it a civic duty to publicly endorse Jorel Robinson for city council.

Robinson has the potential to represent the best ideals of civil service: engagement, genuine concern and a voice for the under-served, underrepresented and unheard. Robinson has a deep connection to our community, including our city’s core neighborhoods: the places where I grew up and still reside. Robinson lives in and contributes to these communities. He understands these communities. He cares about these communities. This is a candidate who’s in the race for the right reasons — running to empower meaningful change. From what I’ve seen and read, Robinson is the best choice for Cedar Rapids.

Our city council should be an arena for innovative minds, compassionate hearts and principled ideals. On Tuesday, we have a chance to take a step toward that kind of city council.